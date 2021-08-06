WVU LB Target Travious Lathan Announces Decision Date

re you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 linebacker Travious Lathan (6'2", 202 lbs) of Gulliver Prep HS in Miami, Florida announced on Twitter that he will be making his college decision, tomorrow, August 7th, at 3 p.m. EST.

Lathan is a consensus four-star recruit that would be considered one of the top recruits in the class if he were to choose WVU. Lathan had a great first impression of West Virginia during his official visit back in June and has since been a hard WVU lean. Lathan has not set a decision date at this time but it appears West Virginia, Pitt, and Tulane, yes, Tulane, are the three most heavily involved while Miami, LSU, and Oregon have also been in the mix.

