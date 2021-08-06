Sports Illustrated home
WVU LB Target Travious Lathan Announces Decision Date

Is West Virginia set to land another big-time recruit?
Class of 2022 linebacker Travious Lathan (6'2", 202 lbs) of Gulliver Prep HS in Miami, Florida announced on Twitter that he will be making his college decision, tomorrow, August 7th, at 3 p.m. EST.

Lathan is a consensus four-star recruit that would be considered one of the top recruits in the class if he were to choose WVU. Lathan had a great first impression of West Virginia during his official visit back in June and has since been a hard WVU lean. Lathan has not set a decision date at this time but it appears West Virginia, Pitt, and Tulane, yes, Tulane, are the three most heavily involved while Miami, LSU, and Oregon have also been in the mix.

CLICK HERE to check out the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board to see my prediction for Lathan's commitment.

