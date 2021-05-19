Sports Illustrated home
WVU 'Made a Great First Impression' on '22 CB Ronald Lewis During Virtual Visit

Louisiana cornerback Ronald Lewis has a lot of interest in the West Virginia program.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday, class of 2022 cornerback Ronald Lewis (6'0", 175 lbs) of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, LA took a virtual visit with West Virginia and came away impressed.

"It went great," Lewis said. "I learned a lot about the tradition of the program. they showed me the entire campus and the facilities stood out to me a lot - very top tier. It looks like a great place to play football."

One of the things that stood out to Lewis about the Mountaineers aside from the facilities and the coaching staff is the success of the program and the recent success of the defense under defensive coordinator, Jordan Lesley.

"All in all, they made a great first impression on me. I still have a few more virtual visits where they will get more into depth and provide me with more information but I can’t wait to see how the rest of the process goes. As far as their success, I’m honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the number one passing defense in college football."

June will be a big recruiting month for schools all across the country as recruits are going to finally be allowed to visit campus and perform at recruiting camps. Lewis has a busy month of visits but none of which are to West Virginia. As he mentioned, he will be doing a couple more virtual visits with the WVU staff before they schedule him for an in-person visit. Lewis will be visiting Colorado from June 4th-6th, Oregon State from June 11th-13th, and Purdue from June 25th-27th.

As of today, Lewis does not have any top schools but is hoping to narrow things down after taking some visits and make a decision soon.

"I’ve just been keeping an open mind with recruiting my process maybe after I go on a few visits I’ll decide which schools I’m more interested in," Lewis told Mountaineer Maven. "If everything goes as planned, I plan on committing before the season but the recruiting process is a wild ride anything can happen."

Lewis currently holds 18 offers including schools such as Colorado, Kansas, Purdue, Utah State, Virginia, Memphis, Oregon State, and Louisiana Tech.

As a junior in 2020, Lewis registered 32 tackles, eight interceptions (tied for most in the state), seven pass breakups, and was named 1st Team All-District.

