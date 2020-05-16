WVU Makes Top 10 for 2021 Safety

Earlier this week, class of 2021 athlete Dink Jackson (6'2", 190-pounds) of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida narrowed down his options to ten schools.

West Virginia finds themselves squarely in the mix to land Jackson alongside Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Tennessee, South Carolina, USC, Kentucky, and Miami (FL).

"It was early in my process and I was receiving multiple offers per day. It was kind of overwhelming, but I really liked coach [Chad] Scott and I've been watching WVU for a long time," Jackson told Mountaineer Maven.

Jackson noted that his relationship with coach Scott is a big reason why the Mountaineers remain to be one of his top schools. "We're close. He's been recruiting me for a while now and I can relate to him a lot with him being from Florida. He's been telling me how I have a chance to come in first year and make an impact at WVU. Plus, two players that have committed texted me and told me WVU is the move to make."

Out of his newly released top ten schools, Jackson says USC, Tennesse, and Ole Miss are leading in his recruitment and West Virginia is somewhere in the middle.

Jackson also tells Mountaineer Maven that once the coronavirus begins to settle down that he is planning on making a visit to Morgantown.

