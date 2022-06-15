Skip to main content

WVU Makes Top 5 for 2023 WR Justin Brown

Can the Mountaineers reel in another explosive receiver in the '23 class?

Murfreesboro, Tennessee wide receiver Justin Brown recently narrowed down his recruitment and will focus on just five schools - Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, and West Virginia.

The 6'0", 185-pound receiver posted 69 receptions for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

Brown is fresh off a visit to Purdue and will be looking to make a trip to Morgantown sometime soon, potentially at the end of this month. A timeline for a decision has not been determined at this time. 

