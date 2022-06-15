WVU Makes Top 5 for 2023 WR Justin Brown
Murfreesboro, Tennessee wide receiver Justin Brown recently narrowed down his recruitment and will focus on just five schools - Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, and West Virginia.
The 6'0", 185-pound receiver posted 69 receptions for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.
Brown is fresh off a visit to Purdue and will be looking to make a trip to Morgantown sometime soon, potentially at the end of this month. A timeline for a decision has not been determined at this time.
