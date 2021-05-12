Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 RB Ramon Brown

The Mountaineers are in the mix for elite Virginia running back.
Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced his top seven schools on Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut for Brown alongside Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Penn State. 

Brown is a consensus four-star running back that is considered one of the top balanced running backs on the east coast and in the country. He has a visit scheduled with West Virginia from June 4th-6th, South Carolina (June 7th-9th), Penn State (June 11th-13th), Maryland (June 18th-20th), and Virginia Tech (June 25th-27th).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Screen Shot 2021-05-12 at 7.13.53 PM
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 RB Ramon Brown

Alonzo Addae
Football

Alonzo Addae Named Finalist for Canadian Cornish Trophy

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

REPORT: WVU Schedules Non-Conference Home-and-Home Series

USATSI_15448948_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: Tavon Austin Works Out for AFC Team

USATSI_15015969_168388579_lowres
Football

Breakdown of What WVU Has Lost & Gained Through the Transfer Portal

USATSI_16062632_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

John Means Follows Up No-Hitter with Another Scoreless Outing

Screen Shot 2021-05-11 at 8.52.01 PM
Recruiting

WVU's Winning History & Culture Stand Out to 2023 DE David Ojiegbe

Austin Davis
Baseball

West Virginia Downs Marshall 4-1