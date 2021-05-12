WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 RB Ramon Brown

The Mountaineers are in the mix for elite Virginia running back.

Wednesday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced his top seven schools on Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut for Brown alongside Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Penn State.

Brown is a consensus four-star running back that is considered one of the top balanced running backs on the east coast and in the country. He has a visit scheduled with West Virginia from June 4th-6th, South Carolina (June 7th-9th), Penn State (June 11th-13th), Maryland (June 18th-20th), and Virginia Tech (June 25th-27th).

