WVU Makes Top 8 for One of the Nation's Top Receivers

Good news came for the Mountaineers over the weekend.

Sunday evening, the West Virginia coaching staff received some good, yet expected news when class of 2023 wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III (5'10", 190 lbs) of Uniontown, PA included WVU in his top eight schools.

Joining the Mountaineers are Pitt, Texas, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, and Oklahoma State. 

"They're definitely up there for sure," Gallagher said in an interview earlier this month about his interest in West Virginia. "They've been showing love since my freshman year. I have a great relationship with the whole staff, especially coach [Dontae] Wright - he's a good dude."

Gallagher has already made a number of trips to Morgantown throughout his high school career and is unsure if he will make it back before he makes his decision. 

Gallagher is one of the top wide receivers in the country and will be considered an SI All-American candidate. A decision date has not been set at this time.

