West Virginia Makes Top 9 for 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt

Friday evening, class of 2022 quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (6'3", 200 lbs) of Owensboro, Kentucky dropped his top nine schools including West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are joined in the top list of schools by Louisville, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Rutgers.

"They're a good program," Wimsatt said of West Virginia. "My relationship with the coaching staff as a whole is great. Coach Brown is a great guy and coach. He’s also from Kentucky which is cool and I’ve had the chance to speak to him a couple of times. It's always fun to talk to him"

Wimsatt is hoping to take in-person visits including one to West Virginia but that will be up to the NCAA due to the pandemic. He has already taken a virtual visit to WVU and came away impressed with what the Mountaineer program had to offer.

"It was great. They went over the football locker room and they showed me the campus and the transportation to get to different parts of the campus. They have a really nice campus and the PRT is a cool way to get around. The new football facility that they are building is going to look great."

Wimsatt also told Mountaineer Maven that there is no set date for a decision at this time.

