WVU Offers SEC Wide Receiver Commit

Neal Brown and his staff have put together a very strong 2022 recruiting class despite losing commitments from wide receiver Kevin Thomas and running back Justin Williams last week.

Shortly after Thomas and WVU parted ways, the Mountaineers extended an offer to Vanderbilt wide receiver commit Daveon Walker (6'2", 180 lbs) of Warner Robins, GA.

"WVU is a great program with great history," Walker told Mountaineer Maven. "I'm just getting to know the coaching staff right now and I'm eager to learn more."

Walker also holds offers from Maryland, Liberty, Pitt, Western Kentucky, and a few others. With Jarel Williams being the lone wide receiver commit in WVU's class at the moment, you can expect the Mountaineers to make a strong push for Walker. However, getting Walker on campus is going to be key if they want to get him to flip.

In his senior season, Walker caught 58 passes for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns.

