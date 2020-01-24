MountaineerMaven
Latest 2022 Offer: "I've Been Waiting on This One for Two Years"

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are out in full force on the recruiting trail sending out a bundle of offers to future prospects. One of those recipients is Keith Miles Jr. - a class of 2022 defensive end out of Jersey City, New Jersey.

Miles Jr. was thankful for the offer, but mentioned that this one in particular, meant a little more to him. "I appreciate the offer very much. It means a lot to get this offer because my family and I have been talking about this one for about two years now," Miles stated. "Some of our family lives near the stadium and my aunt is Dr. Amena Anderson, who is a professor at the school. She tells me that I would love the school and how mature the students are and if they mess up a grade or something like that, they get on it ASAP."

If you thought family was the only connection Miles had to West Virginia, think again. He is also very close friends with incoming freshman tight end Charles Finley and offensive lineman Chris Mayo - both whom are from New Jersey.

Miles has been in conversation with tight ends coach Travis Trickett and is in the beginning stages of the relationship. A visit to West Virginia is likely to happen sometime this spring or summer, but no date has been locked down as of today.

In all, Miles holds 25 offers including the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Baylor just to name a few.

John Pentol
Coach Brown really working the north eastern part of the country

