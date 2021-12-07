WVU QB Commit Named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!



Since taking the job in 2019, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has had average to at times below average play from the quarterback position. Whether it be Austin Kendall, Jack Allison, or Jarret Doege, the Mountaineers have failed to have much success at the most important position on the field.

Thankfully for Brown, that trend shouldn't last much longer. Garrett Greene and Will "Goose" Crowder are two young, intriguing quarterbacks that the staff feels really good about. To make things even better, they landed a gem in the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of QB Nicco Marchiol back in the summer.

Recently, Marchiol was named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,429 yards and 35 touchdowns while also rushing for 286 yards and six scores.

Previous winners of the award include Oregon QB Ty Thompson (2020), Texas RB Bijan Robinson (2019), USC WR Jake Smith (2018), and Iowa State QB Brock Purdy (2017).

The lefty dual-threat quarterback will be enrolling at WVU in January and will receive reps in the spring to compete for playing time as a true freshman. Should senior Jarret Doege choose to not return, there is a chance Marchiol could win the starting job. As we've seen over the last three years, Neal Brown isn't afraid to play true freshmen.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.