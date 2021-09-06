September 6, 2021
WVU QB Commit Nicco Marchiol Puts Up Big Numbers in Season Opener

Good things are on the way for the Mountaineers.
Jarret Doege had a rough day on Saturday in West Virginia's season opener but help is on the way. Class of 2022 commit, Nicco Marchiol, looks to be as good as advertised and could be in the mix for the starting job as a true freshman.

Neal Brown doesn't shy away from playing true freshmen as we've seen Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum do so on the offensive line and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. If you are the best option, Brown will play you. Technically, Jarret Doege could come back for one more season due to the free COVID year but it's likely that he will move on. This leaves a very young but talented quarterback room of Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, and Marchiol. With all three being underclassmen, the job will be wide open.

Over the weekend, Marchiol competed in the first game of his senior season for Hamilton High School in Arizona. Marchiol went 15/20 345 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 56-7 win over Desert Ridge.

Marchiol will take the field again this Friday when Hamilton travels to Queen Creek, AZ to battle Casteel HS.

