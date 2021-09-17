September 17, 2021
WVU QB Commit Nicco Marchiol to Play on TV Friday Night

Get a glimpse of the Mountaineers' future tonight with Nicco Marchiol playing on national TV.
Author:
Publish date:

Craving West Virginia football on the eve of the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy? Luckily for you, class of 2022 quarterback commit, Nicco Marchiol, will be playing on ESPNU tonight at 10 p.m. EST against Bishop Gorman.

Marchiol committed to West Virginia a couple of months after backing off his commitment to Florida State. Marchiol was also pursued by Michigan State and Arizona State but he fell in love with WVU during his official visit in June. 

A couple of weeks ago, Marchiol went 15/20 345 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 56-7 win over Desert Ridge in Hamilton's season opener. 

Recruiting

