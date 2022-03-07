Skip to main content

WVU QB Commit Raheim Jeter Gives Latest Update Following Surgery

The future Mountaineer shared some good news on Monday.

A few weeks ago, class of 2023 WVU quarterback commit Raheim Jeter (Spartanburg, SC) suffered a gun shot wound to his left leg that required surgery. 

Monday afternoon, Jeter shared an update on Twitter that he is recovering well from the surgery.

Jeter committed to West Virginia back on December 20th, becoming the 2nd member of the 2023 recruiting class. As a junior, Jeter passed for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He chose the Mountaineers over Kentucky and other offers from Auburn, Charlotte, Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Temple, and Virginia Tech.

