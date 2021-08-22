WVU RB Commit Has Big Night in Season Opener

Justin Williams nearly rushes for 200 yards in his first game of his senior season.

Running back Jaylen Anderson has yet to enroll at WVU and it's beginning to look like Justin Johnson Jr. may be the only back from the 2021 recruiting class that makes it in Morgantown.

Anderson's absence puts more pressure on guys like A'varius Sparrow, Tony Mathis, and Johnson to step up in production but it also puts more on the coaching staff to get some talent in the 2022 class at the position.

Back in early July, WVU received a commitment from Justin Williams (6'0", 200 lbs) of Dallas, Georgia. He chose the Mountaineers over the likes of Nebraska, Louisville, and several other Power Five schools such as Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, and Vanderbilt.

Friday night, Williams took the field for the first time in 2021 and started his senior season off with a bang. He rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries against Kennesaw Mountain High School.

The first run that you see on his highlight reel above is of him breaking through multiple tackles and carrying wimpy tacklers for a ride. His strength and balance are put on display right away. Williams also ran a ton out of the wildcat formation which showed his patience and ability to explode through the line of scrimmage.

Williams will hit the field next Friday against Campbell High School.

