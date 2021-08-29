WATCH: WVU RB Commit Justin Williams Posts Big Numbers (Again)

Williams had himself a big night on the ground.

For the 2nd straight week, West Virginia running back commit Justin Williams had a big day for the East Paulding High School offense. Last week he rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns against Kennesaw Mountain.

This weekend, he followed that up by racking up 237 all-purpose yards (203 rushing) and two scores.

Check out the highlights below.

