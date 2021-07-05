WVU RB Target Ramon Brown Announces Decision Date

The Mountaineers are in the mix to add a very talented back out of Virginia.

Sunday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced his top five schools on Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut for Brown alongside Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Maryland. Monday afternoon, Brown tweeted that he will be making his college decision this Friday at 5 p.m. EST.

Brown is a consensus four-star running back that is considered one of the top balanced running backs on the east coast and in the country. In the month of June, Brown took official visits to West Virginia from June 4th-6th, South Carolina (June 7th-9th), Penn State (June 11th-13th), Maryland (June 18th-20th), and Virginia Tech (June 25th-27th).

West Virginia has eleven currently committed in the 2022 class but does not have a running back just yet. Fellow 2022 RB Justin Williams is set to announce today and will be choosing between West Virginia, Nebraska, and Louisville.

