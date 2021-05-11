Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU Safety Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers take another hit from the portal.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday evening, West Virginia redshirt freshman Jayvon Thrift announced on Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Thrift had a lot of interest from a few Power Five schools when he was being recruited out of Norwin High School in Pittsburgh. He held offers from Indiana, Pitt, and Syracuse along with several other offers from Group of Five schools. However, Thrift surprised some folks by committing to Youngstown State in October of 2018. He decommitted just a couple of months later and walked on at WVU.

Thrift was redshirted in 2019 and did not see any game action in 2020. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Safety Enters Transfer Portal

Screen Shot 2021-05-10 at 12.01.23 AM
Recruiting

2022 DE Selah Brown Includes WVU in Top 10, Details Decision Timeline

Untitled design
Football

The Future of WVU Football: Garrett Greene or Will "Goose" Crowder?

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Darius Stills
Mountaineers in the Pros

Raiders DL Darius Stills Named a Top 10 UDFA Signing

Untitled design
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Screen Shot 2021-05-08 at 9.34.05 PM
Area 304+

Area304+: Illinois State Transfer Charles Woods Talks Decision to Transfer to WVU

Untitled design
Mountaineers in the Pros

Offseason Workout Dates for Mountaineers in the NFL