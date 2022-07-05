Skip to main content

WVU Secures Spot in Top Five for Florida Safety

West Virginia looks to add to the future of the secondary unit.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The 4th of July has treated WVU football extremely well in the past on the recruiting trail. 

Although it didn't produce a commitment this year, it did move them one step closer to adding a piece to the 2023 recruiting class as safety Jayden Sheppard (Niceville, FL) announced that West Virginia made his top five schools alongside Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Tulane.

"Oh my lord, amazing," Sheppard told Mountaineers Now following his official visit to WVU last month. "It had me speechless. It definitely blew away my expectations.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Hearing everything they provide for their players and everyone in the program, it's just amazing. They're amazing people too. All the coaches have real, genuine love for their players. Coach Wright and I chop it up just about every day. We have a close relationship - it's more than just football. You can tell when a coach truly wants you and I get all good vibes with really all the coaches at West Virginia that I talk to."

A decision date has not been announced at this time. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 3.03.37 AM
Recruiting

Top Five + Decision Date Released for 2023 WR Carmelo Taylor

By Schuyler Callihan19 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 12.26.05 AM
Recruiting

2023 WR Tastean Reddicks Chooses PAC 12 School Over WVU, Others

By Schuyler Callihan30 seconds ago
Left to right: Lance Dixon (5), Lee Kpogba (8)
Football

Three Players Who Will Produce the Most Fireworks in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Big 12 logo at center court prior to the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
Football

The Big 12 Needs to be Bold

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
USATSI_15703311_168388579_lowres
Football

Report: Big 12 Weighing Options to Expand West

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Untitled design - 2022-07-04T092938.421
Big 12

MAILBAG: WVU in Conference Realignment, Chances on 5-Star QB, Next to Commit + More

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 2.15.03 PM
Recruiting

WVU Football Commitment Watch: July 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJul 3, 2022