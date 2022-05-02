Skip to main content

WVU Secures Spot in Top Five for 2023 Safety Khalil Ali

Another defensive back is high on the Mountaineers.

Class of 2023 safety Khalil Ali (6'1", 190 lbs) of Pennsauken, New Jersey is considered one of the top defensive backs in the northeast and has been one that has been on West Virginia's radar for quite some time. In fact, Ali was one of the first 2023 recruits Neal Brown's staff offered way back during his freshman year in 2019. 

"I'm so thankful that God gave me this chance and I'm thankful for everyone who has supported me. This is an exciting moment for me," Ali said when he received the WVU offer. "Coach [Chad] Scott is my recruiter and we've really developed a strong bond over the last few years."

Recently, Ali released his top five schools which consists of Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, Pitt, and West Virginia. Ali will take an official visit to each of the five schools before making his decision. 

