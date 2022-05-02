WVU Secures Spot in Top Five for 2023 Safety Khalil Ali

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 safety Khalil Ali (6'1", 190 lbs) of Pennsauken, New Jersey is considered one of the top defensive backs in the northeast and has been one that has been on West Virginia's radar for quite some time. In fact, Ali was one of the first 2023 recruits Neal Brown's staff offered way back during his freshman year in 2019.

"I'm so thankful that God gave me this chance and I'm thankful for everyone who has supported me. This is an exciting moment for me," Ali said when he received the WVU offer. "Coach [Chad] Scott is my recruiter and we've really developed a strong bond over the last few years."

Recently, Ali released his top five schools which consists of Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, Pitt, and West Virginia. Ali will take an official visit to each of the five schools before making his decision.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.