WVU Set to Host Two Big Recruits for Tonight’s Game vs Kansas

Tonight, the Mountaineers will not only host a big time team in No. 3 Kansas, but will also host two big time recruits, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com tells Mountaineer Maven.

One of those being a 2020 target- Seny Ndiaye of Senegal, who currently attends the coveted Huntington Prep. Although he only holds offers from West Virginia, Providence, and Marshall, Ndiaye is a hidden gem who is still developing his game. Standing in at 6’11” 205- pounds, Ndiaye is a guy that can crash the boards and runs the floor well for his size.

The other recruit on hand is consensus four star forward Shane Dezonie also of Huntington Prep, but originally of Jersey City, New Jersey. Dezonie also holds offers from Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Temple, Rutgers and a few others. He is rated as the top player from New Jersey from several recruiting databases.

A win over Kansas in an electric atmosphere could do wonders in the pursuit of these two recruits in particular.