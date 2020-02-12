MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

WVU Set to Host Two Big Recruits for Tonight’s Game vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight, the Mountaineers will not only host a big time team in No. 3 Kansas, but will also host two big time recruits, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com tells Mountaineer Maven. 

One of those being a 2020 target- Seny Ndiaye of Senegal, who currently attends the coveted Huntington Prep. Although he only holds offers from West Virginia, Providence, and Marshall, Ndiaye is a hidden gem who is still developing his game. Standing in at 6’11” 205- pounds, Ndiaye is a guy that can crash the boards and runs the floor well for his size. 

The other recruit on hand is consensus four star forward Shane Dezonie also of Huntington Prep, but originally of Jersey City, New Jersey. Dezonie also holds offers from Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Temple, Rutgers and a few others. He is rated as the top player from New Jersey from several recruiting databases.

A win over Kansas in an electric atmosphere could do wonders in the pursuit of these two recruits in particular. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Needs Home Court Magic to Continue Against Kansas

West Virginia looks to keep undefeated home streak alive versus hated Jayhawks

Zach Campbell

by

ZA_Campbell

LISTEN: West Virginia vs Kansas Preview & Predictions

Schuyler Callihan and Zach Campbell break down tonight's big matchup

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Blows Double Digit Second Half Lead in Loss to Kansas State

The West Virginia women's basketball team dropped their third straight

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

WVU Baseball Opening Day Lineup Projection

Five starters need replacing in the Mountaineer nine.

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Kansas

Don't have ESPN+? We got you covered!

Schuyler Callihan

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

Chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game!

Schuyler Callihan

Coaching Candidate Profile: Dave Plungas

Husband of new WVU volleyball assistant could replace Al Pogue

Daniel Woods

No. 14 West Virginia Welcomes No. 3 Kansas to Morgantown

The Mountaineers are looking to remain in the Big 12 conversation with a win over Kansas

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Set For Toughest Week Yet

This week will be West Virginia toughest week of their schedule

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Kansas

What will it take for West Virginia to win tonight in Morgantown?

John Pentol