WVU Setting up Big Weekend of Official Visits in June

The Mountaineers could make some serious gain on the recruiting trail this summer.

The 2023 recruiting class is already off to a terrific start for West Virginia as they hold six commitments. Members of the class include QB Raheim Jeter, RB Jahiem White, DL Cameron Jackson, LB Josiah Trotter, LB James Heard, CB Josiah Jackson, and CB Cameron Calhoun.

With recruiting camps and official visits set to take place in the summer, the class is expected to grow significantly and should be near full by the time the 2022 season comes around. One major weekend to keep in mind is June 3rd-5th as the Mountaineer coaching staff will be hosting several top recruits for an official visit.

Confirmed visitors for that weekend include LB Ta'Mere Robinson, DL Joel Starlings, S Jayden Sheppard, CB Cameron Calhoun (commit), CB Josiah Jackson (commit), LB Josiah Trotter (commit). The following weekend, June 10th-12th, will also be an important few days of recruiting. Confirmed visitors for those dates are WR Kenny Johnson, DL Eamon Smalls.

Several big names will be added to both weekends in the next few weeks. West Virginia picked up six commitments in the month of June last year and much of that stemmed from the momentum they gained with recruits during visits.

