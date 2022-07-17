Skip to main content

WVU Target Pushes Back Decision Date

The Mountaineers will have to wait a little longer to see the destination for a top safety target.

2023 Niceville, Florida safety Jayden Sheppard has decided to hold off on making his college decision. The versatile defensive back was set to reveal his commitment some time later this month, but announced on Twitter that he will be delaying it.

Sheppard currently has a top list of schools that consists of Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Tulane, and West Virginia. He took an official visit to WVU back in June which went extremely well. 

"Oh my lord, amazing," Sheppard told Mountaineers Now following his official visit to WVU last month. "It had me speechless. It definitely blew away my expectations. Hearing everything they provide for their players and everyone in the program, it's just amazing. They're amazing people too. All the coaches have real, genuine love for their players. Coach Wright and I chop it up just about every day. We have a close relationship - it's more than just football. You can tell when a coach truly wants you and I get all good vibes with really all the coaches at West Virginia that I talk to."

