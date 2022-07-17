WVU Target Pushes Back Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

2023 Niceville, Florida safety Jayden Sheppard has decided to hold off on making his college decision. The versatile defensive back was set to reveal his commitment some time later this month, but announced on Twitter that he will be delaying it.

Sheppard currently has a top list of schools that consists of Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Tulane, and West Virginia. He took an official visit to WVU back in June which went extremely well.

"Oh my lord, amazing," Sheppard told Mountaineers Now following his official visit to WVU last month. "It had me speechless. It definitely blew away my expectations. Hearing everything they provide for their players and everyone in the program, it's just amazing. They're amazing people too. All the coaches have real, genuine love for their players. Coach Wright and I chop it up just about every day. We have a close relationship - it's more than just football. You can tell when a coach truly wants you and I get all good vibes with really all the coaches at West Virginia that I talk to."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.