WVU Targeting Brothers Transferring from North Texas

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

About a week ago, North Texas defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The twins dominated in Conference-USA as Gabriel finished the 2021 season with 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight QB hits, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. Grayson totaled 38 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine QB hits, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Since entering the portal, the two have piled up offers from Oregon State, Kansas, Penn State, UCLA, USC, and West Virginia. More offers are likely on the way which means the Mountaineers will have an even tougher time reeling the two in but fortunately for WVU, there is a connection.

Current special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz spent two seasons as linebackers coach at North Texas in 2017-18. Neither brother played for Koonz in Denton but he was a big part in their initial recruitment out of high school. Gabriel even thanked Koonz in his tweet that announced he was entering the portal.

With VanDarius Cowan transferring to Maryland and freshman Eddie Watkins entering the portal, the Mountaineers could use some bodies at the BANDIT position which seems like the right fit for the Murphy brothers in this West Virginia defense. The Dallas natives do not have a decision date set at this time and are continuing to weigh all options.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.