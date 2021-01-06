Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WVU Trending In the Right Direction for 2022 Offensive Lineman

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for one of the best linemen in the state of Michigan.
Earlier this week, class of 2022 offensive tackle Kamarii Landers (6'4", 290 lbs) of Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan released his top seven schools on Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut for Landers alongside Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Oregon.

When asked what intrigued him about the WVU program, Landers immediately pointed to the effort the coaching staff has put forth in recruiting him.

"It was multiple reasons at first. I like how they are staying on top of me during this hard recruiting process the whole time. Coach [Dontae] Wright, Coach [Chad] Scott, and Coach Neal [Brown] are all great guys, and I'm looking forward to building a stronger relationship with them," Landers said. "Plus, it's not too far away from home to where my family can come to visit, so I really liked that too. Family plays a big part in this too."

Landers told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia sits somewhere in the middle of his top list and is trending toward the top. He is hoping to schedule a virtual visit with the coaching staff soon and will likely do so before making his final decision. 

Landers says that he hopes to make a commitment sometime before the start of his senior season.

