WVU's Winning History & Culture Stand Out to 2023 DE David Ojiegbe

The West Virginia coaching staff has been extremely busy lately sending out offers left and right. One of the most recent recipients is class of 2023 defensive end David Ojiegbe (6'3", 235 lbs) of St. John's College High School in Washington D.C.

"I was very grateful and happy that they offered me," Ojiegbe said about the WVU offer. "I've watched WVU since I was a kid. It's a great program and they have a winning history/culture."

Ojiegbe told Mountaineer Maven that he wants to find a school that makes him feel welcomed and essentially become a home away from home. From Ojiegbe's early observations, West Virginia has that.

"I want a brotherhood and a program that has a good culture set in place. Everyone around me has the same goal and is chasing higher things in life."

Ojiegbe holds a few other Power Five offers but more are expected to roll in over the next couple of months. So far, his list consists of Penn State, Pitt, Maryland, Boston College, and of course, West Virginia.

There is no rush for Ojiegbe to make his college decision as he is entering his junior year but he told Mountaineer Maven that he is looking to settle on a school sometime with in the next year.

