SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Wyatt Milum Labeled as "The Best Pure Right Tackle in the Country"

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has put together a very solid 2021 recruiting class, but a lot of the attention in the class goes to QB Will Crowder, WR Kaden Prather, and RBs Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr. The one guy that doesn't get talked about enough? Spring Valley's own Wyatt Milum.

Milum committed to the Mountaineers back in early March and was arguably the biggest pickup in the short two years that Neal Brown and his staff have been in Morgantown. The previous coaching regime had a difficult time keeping the top in-state prospects home and at times neglected to put forth the effort on them. The state of West Virginia has pumped out some high quality offensive linemen over the last five or so years, but were never able to land one of those guys. Neal Brown has done a tremendous job of recruiting the state and understands the importance of getting those guys to stay home. 

Earlier this summer, SI All-American revealed its top 10 players in the country by position and Milum checked in as the 8th best offensive tackle in the nation. 

Here is some of the analysis on Milum from the SI All-American team:

"He has steady footwork and lower-half movement skills, along with fair bend ability. Milum has plus length, good strength to win early at the point and maintains control to dictate to his targets with power. Although he lacks some pass-protection experience, the future Mountaineer has a solid pass-set and mirrors well when engaged."

Full analysis: click here.

SI All-American national recruiting analyst Edwin Weathersby II had some extremely high praise for Milum stating, "He is perhaps the best pure right tackle prospect in this national class." 

After watching the first two games of the 2020 season, it is apparent that West Virginia desperately needs to establish more depth at both tackle spots. Wyatt Milum should provide a quick solution for Neal Brown and his staff. Most true freshmen never see the field on the offensive line because it is such a demanding position, but Milum could potentially be the exception. He has the ability to come in right away and make an impact on the Mountaineer offense.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Final Thoughts on West Virginia, Oklahoma State

West Virginia battled but was overmatched by a talented Oklahoma State team

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Details the Baylor Bears

WVU HC Neal Brown discusses the upcoming matchup versus the Baylor Bears

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Extends Offer to Top 2022 In-State Recruit

The Mountaineer coaching staff continues to place their focus on recruiting the Mountain State

Jonathan Martin

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Baylor Opens as Favorite vs West Virginia

The Mountaineers will be the underdog once again for game three

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU QB Commit Hearing From Other Schools, but is "All Mountaineer"

The West Virginia QB commit is locked in with the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Football Report Card: Game 2

Grading all three sides of the ball from West Virginia's loss to Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

WVU to Allow 25% Capacity at Mountaineer Field

WVU announces they will allow a limited number of fans for the Oct. 17 matchup vs. Kansas

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

Looking at how each Mountaineer performed in the NFL this weekend

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

A Quick Glance of the Baylor Bears

We take a quick look at West Virginia's Big 12 Conference home opener against the Baylor Bears

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Now Has a Solid One-Two Punch at RB in 2021 Class

Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr. bring a lot to the table for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan