Wyatt Milum Labeled as "The Best Pure Right Tackle in the Country"

West Virginia has put together a very solid 2021 recruiting class, but a lot of the attention in the class goes to QB Will Crowder, WR Kaden Prather, and RBs Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr. The one guy that doesn't get talked about enough? Spring Valley's own Wyatt Milum.

Milum committed to the Mountaineers back in early March and was arguably the biggest pickup in the short two years that Neal Brown and his staff have been in Morgantown. The previous coaching regime had a difficult time keeping the top in-state prospects home and at times neglected to put forth the effort on them. The state of West Virginia has pumped out some high quality offensive linemen over the last five or so years, but were never able to land one of those guys. Neal Brown has done a tremendous job of recruiting the state and understands the importance of getting those guys to stay home.

Earlier this summer, SI All-American revealed its top 10 players in the country by position and Milum checked in as the 8th best offensive tackle in the nation.

Here is some of the analysis on Milum from the SI All-American team:

"He has steady footwork and lower-half movement skills, along with fair bend ability. Milum has plus length, good strength to win early at the point and maintains control to dictate to his targets with power. Although he lacks some pass-protection experience, the future Mountaineer has a solid pass-set and mirrors well when engaged."

Full analysis: click here.

SI All-American national recruiting analyst Edwin Weathersby II had some extremely high praise for Milum stating, "He is perhaps the best pure right tackle prospect in this national class."

After watching the first two games of the 2020 season, it is apparent that West Virginia desperately needs to establish more depth at both tackle spots. Wyatt Milum should provide a quick solution for Neal Brown and his staff. Most true freshmen never see the field on the offensive line because it is such a demanding position, but Milum could potentially be the exception. He has the ability to come in right away and make an impact on the Mountaineer offense.

