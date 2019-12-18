MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: OL Zach Frazier Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Recruit Profile:

OL Zach Frazier

From: Fairmont Senior HS/Fairmont, WV

Height/Weight: 6’2” 275 lbs

Offers: Louisville, Marshall, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Quote from Frazier:

“West Virginia was the best fit for me because of the relationship I built with the coaches. Playing for West Virginia is an added bonus. I cannot wait to represent my home state.”

Scouting Analysis:

Tough, physical interior lineman that brings a mean streak to the table - something that the line did not have in 2019. Has good leverage, pad level and stays low through blocks. Has the ability to play center or either guard spot.

Playing Time Projection:

Early redshirt freshman year depending on the depth of the team in 2021. Certainly has the ability to play early, but may have to await his turn pending on what position he settles into.

Recruiting

