Lyons names former Mountaineer Dan Stratford as New Head Coach

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced Monday the hiring of brand new men’s soccer head coach and former Mountaineer, Dan Stratford.

Stratford comes from the University of Charleston where he served as an assistant coach from 2014 until 2016 before taking on the head coaching position in 2017.

In his time at Charleston as head coach, the London, England native led the Golden Eagles to an astounding 61-4-5 record.

He also led Charleston to a pair of national championship titles in three years while outscoring all opponents, 87-8 while also totaling 17 shutouts in that span.

The run of success for Stratford included his first season at the helm of Charleston in 2017, when he led the Golden Eagles to their first national championship title in the midst a 15-match winning streak while only surrendering eight goals the entire season.

Prior to Charleston, Stratford was an assistant coach at West Virginia from 2011-2013 after his playing days for the Mountaineers from 2004-2007.

"I am happy to welcome Dan back to his alma mater,” said Lyons. "Winning two National Championships at the University of Charleston speaks for itself, and I believe Dan will bring momentum to Morgantown and continue to strengthen our men's soccer program.”

As a player at West Virginia from 2004 until 2007, Stratford finished No. 1 in Mountaineer history in most matches played in a single season with 23 and career with 85, as well as holding the top spot in game-winning points with 31.

He also led the Mountaineers to a 54-24-8 mark through four seasons on the field while snatching a 2006 Big East regular-season championship. In 2017, Stratford also helped West Virginia reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history in his senior campaign.

"Thank you to Shane, Terri Howes and everyone on the search committee for giving me this opportunity to go back to my alma mater," Stratford said. "It's an incredibly proud moment for me, and it feels like I've gone full circle from being a Mountaineer freshman in 2004, to now being in this position to lead the program. I'm really excited to get started with the players and work toward taking this team to the next level."

The 2020 men’s soccer schedule has yet to be announced for next season.