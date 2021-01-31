RIFLE: Mountaineers Extend Win Streak

The following press release was provided by West Virginia University Athletics Communications:

The West Virginia University rifle team extended its season win streak after shooting a 4734 on Saturday, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers (5-0, 6-0 GARC) edged No. 3 Ole Miss (7-4, 4-3 GARC) as the Rebels finished in second with a 4706. No. 12 Akron (8-2, 5-2 GARC) shot 4660 and placed third while No. 14 Navy (3-8, 1-6 GARC) finished fourth with a 4646.

The Mountaineers finished first in smallbore with a 2348 total. The Rebels shot 2332 and finished second. The Zips shot a 2306 to place third, while the Midshipmen finished fourth with a 2300.

WVU shot 2386 and finished first in air rifle. They were followed by Ole Miss who shot 2374, while Akron (2354) and Navy (2346) finished third and fourth, respectively.



“I am really pleased with today’s performance,” Coach Jon Hammond said. “Especially in smallbore. Also with the depth of the team, and how every one of them performed.”

Nine Mountaineers finished inside the top-10 in both the smallbore and air rifle standings.

Junior Jared Eddy finished first in smallbore with a personal best 591 mark (195 kneeling, 199 prone, 197 standing). Sophomore Calista Smoyer placed second in air rifle with a personal best 598 mark (100-100-99-100-100-99).

Smoyer (193 kneeling, 198 prone, 196 standing) and freshman Becca Lamb (196 kneeling, 198 prone, 193 standing) tied for third place in smallbore with personal highs at the 587 mark, while freshman Tal Engler placed fifth with a 586 score (195 kneeling, 200 prone, 191 standing).

Sophomore Akihito Shimizu (194 kneeling, 197 prone, 194 standing) and freshman Matt Sanchez (197 kneeling, 194 prone, 194 standing) tied for sixth place with matching 585s. A personal best for both athletes.

Molly McGhin (195 kneeling, 195 prone, 194 standing) placed eighth with a 584 mark and junior Verena Zaisberger earned a top-10 finish in smallbore with a 583 total (196 kneeling, 196 prone, 191 standing).

Additional Mountaineer smallbore marks included a 572 for sophomore Malori Brown and a 580 for senior Sarah Osborn, placing 11th and 13th, respectively.

In air rifle, Engler (100-99-100-99-99-100) who shot her personal best and Osborn (100-99-100-100-98-100) tied for third place with matching 597s.

Lamb (98-100-99-99-100-100) and Shimizu (98-100-100100-98-100) each shot a personal best 596, good enough for fifth place. Eddy (98-99-99-100-100-99) and Zaisberger (99-98-99-99-100-100) shot 595 and tied for seventh, while Sanchez (98-98-99-100-99-99) and McGhin (97-100-98-99-100-99) tied for ninth place with 593s.

Additionally, Brown placed 20th with a 588.

Six Mountaineers counted toward the team's scores: Eddy, Lamb, McGhin, Osborn, Engler, and Smoyer.

With the win in the quad-match, WVU improves to 20-0 all-time against Akron,17-3 against Ole Miss, and 30-8 all-time against Navy

“We had some personal bests which is nice,” Hammond said. “Jared and Calista really lead the way today. I’m pleased to see our progression and improvement from the first few matches. I’m looking forward to seeing them compete again tomorrow.”

The Mountaineers return to the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range tomorrow for a match against No. 3 Ole Miss. Competition is set to begin at 9 a.m.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.