West Virginia, Penn State Rekindle Rivalry Wednesday Night
Morgantown, WV - West Virginia (28-18) will look to bounce back against the Penn State Nittany Lions (21-20) Wednesday night at Kendrick Family after suffering consecutive losses in the Mountaineers’ Big 12 road series to Cincinnati over the weekend.
West Virginia is 5-1 in midweek games this season and 3-0 at home.
Freshman right-hander Chase Meyer is scheduled to make the start. He threw three innings in two appearances last week, allowing a pair of earned runs and recorded four strikeouts. He’s made 10 appearances this season and has a 0-1 record with a 7.82 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.
The Mountaineers are led at the plate by JJ Wetherholt. The junior is hitting .347 with seven doubles, and four home runs in 22 appearances.
Senior Reed Chumley and junior Kyle West are tied for the team lead in home runs with 12. West also has a team-best 38 and his nine doubles places him second on the team. Chumley has hit a team-high 11 doubles and is second on the team in RBIs with 37 this season.
Penn State went 1-1 versus Georgetown and Navy in Annapolis over the weekend.
The Nittany Lions are 2-3 in midweek games this season, including losing their lone road midweek game of the season to Virginia by a 6-3 decision.
Senior JT Marr leads the team in batting average (.412), doubles (14) and RBIs (43). Senior Adam Cecere and senior Grant Norris have clubbed a team-high 13 home runs while Cecere is second on the team with a .338 batting average and 41 RBIs.
Right-hander Mason Butash is expected to make the start for the Nittany Lions. The freshman holds a 1-3 record with a 6.35 ERA in 16 appearances and six starts. In his last start, he gave up four runs on five hits in three innings in a midweek contest against Kent State.
Penn State leads the all-time series 72-45, including 6-4 in the 10 meetings versus WVU head coach Randy Mazey. The two programs split the season series last year with both teams protecting their homefield.