Did Wren Baker Just Hint at a Throwback Uniform for WVU?
West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker knows the importance of sporting a good look on gameday. You know...look good, feel good, play good, right?
Earlier this spring, WVU rolled out a new set of uniforms that pay homage to the best eras of Mountaineer football with a stripe on the shoulder pads and a double stripe on the pants. A couple of weeks after the spring game, they revealed the first-ever all black uniform, honoring the hard working coal miners in the state. Now, there's just one thing missing from this rotation of uniforms and it's something West Virginia has never done - a full throwback uniform.
Yes, WVU has worn the white helmet with the blue state, gold football, and blue lettering, but they've never done the full fledged thing from head to toe. I've been wondering for years why this hasn't happened. Nearly every school out there has a throwback uniform, most of which are worn during homecoming weekend. I thought the classic look that Major Harris and co. rocked on their way to the 1988 national championship would be a good look to bring back. However, Baker may dial back the clock a little further if/when a throwback is brought to the table.
Thursday evening, Baker responded to a tweet saying that he was a "MASSIVE" fan of the 1965 old gold helmet and then pointed out that 2025 would be the 60-year anniversary.
It's not a certainty that West Virginia pushes forward with the idea of implementing a throwback uniform, but it's only a matter of time.
