Wetherholt Named Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

West Virginia junior shortstop JJ Wetherholt has been selected as a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

West Virginia junior JJ Wetherholt watches his solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

On Thursday, the NCBWA announced West Virginia junior JJ Wetherholt as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

Wetherholt leads the Mountaineers with a .384 batting average and has clubbed six home runs and 26 RBIs in just 26 games played.

JJ Wetherholt has returned to form after suffering a hamstring injury early in the season that sidelined him for 24 games. The Mars, PA native is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak with five multi-hit games and had a .500 batting average with three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs during that stretch.

The Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headwear, is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987. The trophy is regarded as baseball's most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage – all qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser's life.

The ‘24 award will be presented at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the home of the College World Series, for the 12th year. The winner also will be unveiled on MLB Network on Thursday, June 13, during the 9 a.m. (CDT) highlight show hour. A Friday, June 14, news conference with the winner will be held at 10 a.m., the opening day just prior to the first game of the 77th NCAA College World Series, in the Schwab Stadium Media Room

THE 2024 DICK HOWSER TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS

Christian Almanza - Saint Mary’s

Edgar Alvarez - Nicholls

Billy Amick - Tennessee

John Anderson - Samford

Jamie Arnold - Florida State

Evan Aschenbek - Texas A&M

Ethan Bates - Louisiana Tech

Travis Bazzana - Oregon State

Chris Beilenson - Duke

Carson Benge - Oklahoma State

Brooks Bryan - Troy

Chase Burns - Wake Forest

Mason Burns - Western Kentucky

Drew Burress - Georgia Tech

Blake Burke - Tennessee

Ryan Campos - Arizona State

Jac Caglianone - Florida

Jakob Christian - San Diego

Charlie Condon - Georgia

Caleb Cozart - UNC Greensboro

Carter Cunningham - East Carolina

Kyle DeBarge - Louisiana

Edwin DeLaCruz - Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Daniel Dickinson - Utah Valley

Jalin Flores - Texas

Carter Gaston - Portland

Lawson Harrill - Campbell

Luke Holman - LSU

Bridger Holmes -Oregon State

Vance Honeycutt - North Carolina

Walter Janek - Sam Houston State

Ryan Johnson - DBU

Dakota Jordan - Mississippi State

Keith Jones - New Mexico State

Caden Kendle - UC Irvine

Seaver King - Wake Forest

Josh Kuroda-Grauer - Rutgers

Nick Kurtz - Wake Forest

Alec Makarewicz - NC State

T.J. McCants - Alabama

Cole McConell - Louisiana Tech

Liam McFadden-Ackman - Northern Kentucky

LP Langevin - Louisiana

Jace LaViolette - Texas A&M

Caleb Lomavita - California

Izaak Martinez - UC San Diego

Matthew Matthjis - North Carolina

Lyle Miller-Green - Austin Peay

Ben Miller - Duke

Gage Miller - Alabama

Braden Montgomery - Texas A&M

Christian Moore - Tennessee

Ryan Prager, - Texas A&M

Jake Reinisch - Wake Forest

Michael Ross - Samford

Brett Sears - Nebraska

Austin Smith - San Diego

Cam Smith - Florida State

Hagen Smith - Arkansas

James Tibbs III - Florida State

Payton Tolle - TCU

JJ Wetherholt - West Virginia

Mason White - Arizona

Tommy White - LSU

Nick Wissman - Dayton

Jakob Wright - Cal Poly

Blake Wright - Clemson

Trey Yesavage - East Carolina

