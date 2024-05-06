West Virginia Lands Former Xavier Commit Jonathan Powell
Moments ago, West Virginia landed a commitment from class of 2024 guard Jonathan Powell (6'6" 180 lbs) of Centerville High School in Dayton, Ohio. The news was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
Powell has been committed to Xavier since last spring and signed with the Muskateers last November. Late last week, he requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent. He initially chose Xavier over offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Dayton, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others.
In 29 games last season, Powell averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 45% from the field, 38% from three-point range, and 67% from the free throw line. He recorded 20 or more points in 15 games and went over 30 points twice with his season-high (34) coming in a two-point loss to St. Ignatius. At season's end, Powell was named the Division I Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year.
Prior to transferring to Centerville, Powell played at Chaminade-Julienne where he averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, earning Third Team All-Ohio honors in Division II.