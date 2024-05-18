West Virginia Utilizes Long Ball and Takes Game 2 from TCU
Ft. Worth, TX - West Virginia evened the series against TCU Horned Frogs (31-18, 14-15) after the Mountaineers (32-20, 18-11) wielded the bigger bat and powered four home runs for the 7-2 win.
West Virginia senior Derek Clark pitched a gem, tossing eight innings and allowing a mere two runs on eight hits while striking out six for his seventh win of the season.
West Virginia grabbed the lead in the top of the third. It was sophomore Logan Sauve providing a spark with a one single into right field before junior JJ Wetherholt recorded his 200th career hit for a two-run home run. Then, with two outs and a runner standing at first, junior Grant Hussey lifted a two-run home run for the 4-0 WVU lead.
JJ Wetherholt added to the lead in the fourth with his second two-run home run of the night, giving the Mountaineers a 6-0 advantage.
TCU cut into the West Virginia lead in the bottom of the frame. Junior Logan Maxwell started the inning with a leadoff home run. Redshirt senior Kurtis Byrne followed with a double, then on a well-placed bunt by senior Luke Boyers, Clark, trying to make a play, threw out of the reach of Hussey to grab as Boyers came around to score to get the Horned Frogs within four, 6-2.
Junior Brodie Kresser put the Mountaineers back up five with a leadoff home run in the sixth.
Senior Hambleton Oliver took the mound in the ninth and closed the game with a pair of strikeouts as the Mountaineers took the 7-2 decision.
West Virginia and TCU will square off in a series deciding game three Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+.