2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we focus on linebacker Leo Chenal who is expected to be the first Wisconsin player drafted this year.

Bio

Name: Leo Chenal

Position: linebacker

Jersey number: No. 5

Hometown: Grantsburg, Wisconsin

High school: Grantsburg High School

Recruiting information: 3-star prospect

College major: Retailing and Consumer Behavior

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks Interceptions Forced fumbles Freshman 11 20 2 1 0 0 Sophomore (COVID) 7 46 4 3 1 1 Junior 11 115 18.5 8 0 2

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Arms: 31"

Hands: 9 3/4"

NFL Combine numbers

40-yard dash: 4.53

Broad jump: 100.08'

Vertical jump: 40.5"

20-yard shuttle: 3.94 (Pro Day)

3-cone: 6.84 (Pro Day)

Bench press: 14 reps (Pro Day)

Mock draft projections

The general consensus for Leo Chenal is that he will be picked in the second round of the NFL Draft. A smattering of mocks drafts have him as a possible late first-rounder or early third-round selection as well, but right now he is projected to be the first Wisconsin Badger picked over draft weekend.

Possible teams of interest

The following NFL teams all have a potential need at linebacker heading into the draft according to Pro Football Focus:

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

