2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal
With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.
Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.
With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.
Today we focus on linebacker Leo Chenal who is expected to be the first Wisconsin player drafted this year.
Bio
- Name: Leo Chenal
- Position: linebacker
- Jersey number: No. 5
- Hometown: Grantsburg, Wisconsin
- High school: Grantsburg High School
- Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
- College major: Retailing and Consumer Behavior
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|Interceptions
|Forced fumbles
Freshman
11
20
2
1
0
0
Sophomore (COVID)
7
46
4
3
1
1
Junior
11
115
18.5
8
0
2
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 250 pounds
- Arms: 31"
- Hands: 9 3/4"
NFL Combine numbers
- 40-yard dash: 4.53
- Broad jump: 100.08'
- Vertical jump: 40.5"
- 20-yard shuttle: 3.94 (Pro Day)
- 3-cone: 6.84 (Pro Day)
- Bench press: 14 reps (Pro Day)
Mock draft projections
The general consensus for Leo Chenal is that he will be picked in the second round of the NFL Draft. A smattering of mocks drafts have him as a possible late first-rounder or early third-round selection as well, but right now he is projected to be the first Wisconsin Badger picked over draft weekend.
Possible teams of interest
The following NFL teams all have a potential need at linebacker heading into the draft according to Pro Football Focus:
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
