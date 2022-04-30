Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hick drafted by the Denver Broncos

After five years in Madison, Faion Hicks was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round.

Faion Hicks decided to come back for a fifth season with the Badgers last year. 

After a strong senior campaign, and an impressive Pro Day, it appears to have paid off for the Florida native. 

On Saturday, the former Wisconsin cornerback was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft during the seventh round by the Denver Broncos with pick No. 232.

A multi-year starter, Hicks is the fifth Wisconsin player picked overall of the weekend, and he joins Matt Henningsen with the Broncos

He finished his four-year career with the Badgers playing in 39 games with 107 tackles, and 16 passes defended.

Congratulations to Faion, and all of the Badgers who wind up hearing their name called over the course of the rest of the draft.

Bio

  • Name: Faion Hicks
  • Position: cornerback
  • Jersey number: No. 1
  • Hometown: Miami, Florida
  • High school: Flanagan High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
  • College major: Life Sciences Communication

Measurables

  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • Weight: 192 pounds

Pro Day numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.37
  • 20-yard shuttle: 3.94
  • 3-cone: 6.78
  • Broad jump: 123"
  • Vertical jump: 37.5"
  • Bench press: 13 reps 

Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks breaking up a pass. (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
