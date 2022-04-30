Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin DL Matt Henningsen selected by the Denver Broncos

Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen was drafted in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos.

Defensive end Matt Henningsen became the latest in a long line of former walk-ons from inside the state of Wisconsin to become impact players at the college level and later hear their name in the NFL Draft. 

On Saturday, the former Wisconsin defensive lineman was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft during the sixth round by the Denver Broncos with pick No. 206.

A native of Menomonee Falls (Wis.), Henningsen is the fourth Wisconsin player picked overall of the weekend, joining Leo Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs), Logan Bruss (LA Rams), and Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys). 

Henningsen finished his time in Madison with 92 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks in 37 games played with the Badgers. 

In addition to being a standout on the football field, Henningsen had a perfect 4.0 GPA during his college career and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is widely regarded as the academic Heisman Trophy. 

Congratulations to Matt, and all of the Badgers who wind up hearing their name called over the course of the rest of the draft.

Bio

  • Name: Matt Henningsen
  • Position: Defensive end
  • Jersey number: No. 92
  • Hometown: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
  • High school: Menomonee Falls High School
  • Recruiting information: walk-on
  • College major: Master's in Electrical & Computer Engineering

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 291 pounds

Pro Day numbers

  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.07
  • 3-cone: 7.02
  • Broad jump: 119"
  • Vertical jump: 37.5"
  • Bench press: 22 reps 

Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen (Credit: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
