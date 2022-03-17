Skip to main content

Badgers in the NFL: Alec Ingold and Dare Ogunbowale sign new deals in free agency

Two former Badgers received nice pay-days on Wednesday via NFL free agency.

NFL free agency is in full swing, and two former Wisconsin Badgers cashed in on Wednesday. 

First, former Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans early in the afternoon. The deal is reportedly worth north of three million dollars. 

Since walking on with the Badgers out of high school and putting together a strong college career, Ogunbowale has put together a solid NFL career thus far with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars. A tremendous special teams player and agile runner out of the backfield, Ogunbowale will have a chance for playing time, at least based on the Texan's current running back room. 

Moments after Dare Ogunbowale signed his multi-year deal, Alec Ingold found a new home as well. 

Another lightly recruited player in high school from inside the state of Wisconsin, Ingold joins Andrew Van Ginkel and Michael Dieter in Miami with the Dolphins. 

Ingold's deal is reportedly a two-year contract that will make him the second-highest-paid fullback in the National Football League. 

He spent the first three years of his professional career with the Raiders but was let go this off-season after injuring his knee in November. Closer to full health, it appears as though Ingold will be a key player for the Dolphins moving forward based on his contract. 

Multiple former Badgers are still searching for a free-agent deal of their own, but it is great to see two of Wisconsin's best secure the bag and sign on long-term. Overall, not too shabby for a pair of guys born and raised in Wisconsin. 

