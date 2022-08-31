Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL: 24 former Badgers make an NFL roster

Tuesday marked an important day on the NFL calendar, as teams across the league had to trim their rosters to 53 players.

In a day full of roster moves, trades, and injury designations, 24 Wisconsin alumni have officially made an NFL roster as of Tuesday evening.

Here is an overview of which former Badgers will be playing on Sundays this season after a pivotal day in the NFL, and which players will be hoping to land a practice squad opportunity.

Badgers on an NFL roster in 2022

J.J. Watt (DL) - Arizona Cardinals

(DL) - Arizona Cardinals Kevin Zeitler (OG) - Baltimore Ravens

(OG) - Baltimore Ravens Jack Sanborn (LB) - Chicago Bears

The lone undrafted free agent from Wisconsin to make an NFL roster this year is linebacker Jack Sanborn. He put together a great camp and made a bunch of plays in the team's preseason. Vince Biegel tore his achilles with the Baltimore Ravens and did not make the team due to the injury.

Tyler Biadasz (C) - Dallas Cowboys

(C) - Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson (TE) - Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Biadasz is a likely starter for the Cowboys at center this season, while Jake Ferguson turned heads in training camp and is probably the team's No. 2 tight end. Both players should be key parts of the Dallas offense this season.

Melvin Gordon (RB) - Denver Broncos

(RB) - Denver Broncos Russell Wilson (QB) - Denver Broncos

(QB) - Denver Broncos Matt Henningsen (DL) - Denver Broncos

While Melvin Gordon and Russell Wilson were essentially locked to make the roster, Matt Henningsen not only made the team but is trending towards potentially having a role along the defensive line based on some of the moves that the Broncos made on Tuesday.

Quintez Cephus (WR) - Detroit Lions

(WR) - Detroit Lions Dare Ogunbowale (RB) - Houston Texans

(RB) - Houston Texans Jonathan Taylor (RB) - Indianapolis Colts

Cole Van Lanen (OL) - Jacksonville Jaguars

(OL) - Jacksonville Jaguars Leo Chenal (LB) - Kansas City Chiefs

After being traded by the Packers for a late-round pick, Cole Van Lanen made the Jaguars roster this week. Third-round pick Leo Chenal also made the Chiefs and is trending towards playing this season in some capacity.

David Edwards (OL) - Los Angeles Rams

(OL) - Los Angeles Rams Rob Havenstein (OL) - Los Angeles Rams

(OL) - Los Angeles Rams Alec Ingold (FB) - Miami Dolphins

(FB) - Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel (LB) - Miami Dolphins

(LB) - Miami Dolphins Michael Dieter (OL) - Miami Dolphins

(OL) - Miami Dolphins Zack Baun (LB) - New Orleans Saints

(LB) - New Orleans Saints Ryan Ramczyk (OL) - New Orleans Saints

All of the above players were expected to make a roster this season, but unfortunately, Logan Bruss did not make the Rams roster after being placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

T.J. Edwards (LB) - Philadelphia Eagles

(LB) - Philadelphia Eagles T.J. Watt (OLB/DE) - Pittsburgh Steelers

(OLB/DE) - Pittsburgh Steelers Isaiahh Loudermilk (DL) - Pittsburgh Steelers

(DL) - Pittsburgh Steelers Derek Watt (FB) - Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Badgers who are currently free agents

Alex Erickson (WR)

Scott Nelson (S)

Danny Davis (WR)

Troy Fumagalli (TE)

Faion Hicks (CB)

Corey Clement (RB)

Rachad Wildgoose (CB)

Josh Seltzner (OL)

Kendric Pryor (WR)

Caesar Williams (CB)

Ryan Connelly (LB)

Beau Benzschawel (OL)

Vince Biegel (LB) -- torn achilles

Here is a collection of notable tweets about some of the Badgers who did, or did not, make a roster today:

