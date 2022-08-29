Wisconsin football releases Week 1 depth chart and injury report

Game week is officially here for the Wisconsin Badgers football program.

On Monday, the Badgers officially released their opening depth chart and an updated injury report for their Week 1 contest with Illinois State this upcoming Saturday.

Here is a breakdown of both reports and what they might mean for the Badgers.

Injury Report

Out this week:

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Inside linebacker Spencer Lytle (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt Senior) - knee injury

Out for the season:

Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

Injury report takeaways...

The most notable injury update came with the news that Chase Wolf has a torn meniscus. The primary backup quarterback will likely miss most, if not all, of the season, leaving the Badgers with a pair of freshmen behind Graham Mertz. Wolf did not push Mertz for the starting spot in the fall, but his experience made him a valuable insurance policy for Wisconsin. It now becomes even more important that Graham Mertz stays healthy this season. The injury was first reported by Dario Melendez.

None of the other injuries listed come as a surprise, but it is reassuring to see that left tackle Jack Nelson was not included on the injury report. He had thumb surgery during fall camp, and it appears he may be ready for the opener.

The fact that Tanor Bortolini and Cam Large are simply listed as 'out' and not 'out for the season is encouraging as well. Both went down with an injury in fall camp.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS Junior) Deacon Hill (Redshirt Freshman)

Mertz at the top comes as no surprise as he took the majority of first-team reps in fall camp and is entering the 2022 season as a multi-year starter for the Badgers. However, a torn meniscus for Chase Wolf leaves Deacon Hill as the likely backup entering the season. Wolf took most of the second-team reps in fall camp, so his injury is a big blow to the depth at QB.

Running back

Braelon Allen (Sophomore) Chez Mellusi (Senior)

There was little doubt that Braelon Allen would be the starter after a prolific freshman campaign for Wisconsin a year ago. Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo are each healthy this year and should provide the Badgers with a deep and talented collection of rushing options.

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS Freshman) Riley Nowakowski (RS Sophomore)

I would expect both Jackson Acker and Riley Nowakowski to receive snaps at fullback this year, but Acker is the starter after a strong fall camp. A former high school running back, Acker has grown into his new role over the past few months and should give the Badgers another versatile playmaker out of the backfield.

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (Junior) Markus Allen (RS Freshman)

Skyler Bell (RS Freshman) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

Based on fall camp, I think the Badgers feel good about their top-5 receivers. The four listed above should all contribute this season, with Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell acting as the full-time starters. I would expect that Dean Engram also sees the field as the No. 5 receiver frequently this fall.

Tight end

Clay Cundiff (RS Junior) Hayden Rucci (RS Junior)

The Badgers have several capable tight ends, and I would expect multiple players to play significant snaps. Cundiff is probably the most well-rounded option given his abilities as a receiving threat and blocker. Hayden Rucci is the top inline blocker, while Jack Eschenbach should also factor in.

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS Sophomore) Nolan Rucci (RS Freshman)

A thumb injury to Jack Nelson brought about some questions midway through fall camp, but it is good news for the Badgers that he is listed as the No. 1 left tackle. Nolan Rucci was his backup throughout camp.

Left guard

Tyler Beach (6-yr Senior) Joe Brunner (Freshman)

Tyler Beach was the No. 1 left guard in each of the four practices open to media members, so it is not a shock to see him land the starting gig. Behind him, some injuries on the roster opened up opportunities for true freshman Joe Brunner to earn a spot in the two-deep, which speaks to his talent level.

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS Junior) Trey Wedig (RS Sophomore)

A leg injury to Tanor Bortolini moved some things around at center. Joe Tippmann enters the season as one of Wisconsin's top offensive linemen, but Trey Wedig earning the No. 2 job is interesting given his size. Wisconsin now has two centers that stand at least 6-foot-6, which is a rarity in college football.

Right guard

Michael Furtney (RS Senior) Dylan Barrett (RS Sophomore)

Of all of the positions on the offensive line, this appears to be the most concrete heading into Week 1. Michael Furtney was steadily the No. 1 right guard throughout camp. Dylan Barrett is the No. 2 right guard after playing multiple positions with the second-team offense.

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS Freshman) Logan Brown (RS Junior)

The right tackle competition was one of the more intriguing position battles on the roster this fall. In the end, it appears as though Mahlman won out, and will make his first career start on Saturday. He is one of the most talented linemen on the team, and he is ready for a bigger role this season.

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS Senior) James Thompson Jr. (RS Sophomore)

Wisconsin has a very deep and talented defensive line this season. Mullens is one of the strongest members of the team and his backup, James Thompson Jr., is right there with him.

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (Senior) Gio Paez (RS Junior)

With Keeanu Benton in the middle, the Badgers' nose tackle position is set up for success in 2022. Gio Paez provides a capable backup after a solid fall camp.

Defensive end

Rodas Johnson (RS Junior) Cade McDonald (RS Sophomore)

Rodas Johnson was one of the top playmakers on the entire defense in the fall, and it is not a surprise to see him take over the starting spot for Matt Henningsen. Cade McDonald had a great set of practices as well and earns a valuable opportunity in the two-deep for the opener.

Outside linebacker - Field

Nick Herbig (Junior) Kaden Johnson (RS Sophomore)

There was little doubt that Nick Herbig would earn a starting nod, but Kaden Johnson's emergence in the spring and this fall should allow the Badgers to rotate and keep Herbig fresh for the full season.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS Sophomore) Tate Grass (RS Junior)

Maema Njongmeta (RS Junior) Jake Chaney (Sophomore)

The inside linebacker position was probably the most up for grabs this fall. Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta will open as the starters, and it will be interesting to see if Tate Grass or Jake Chaney also receive reps. Turner is the best player of the group in coverage, while Njongmeta is an excellent blitzer.

Outside linebacker - boundary

C.J. Goetz (RS Senior) Darryl Peterson (RS Freshman)

At the boundary outside linebacker position, there was a bit more intrigue. Redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson put up a fight in fall camp and pushed C.J. Goetz for the starting spot. While Goetz possesses more experience, I do believe that Peterson will see plenty of snaps as well, specifically as a pass-rusher.

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr Senior) Semar Melvin (RS Junior)

Jay Shaw was Wisconsin's most impressive cornerback in fall camp. The UCLA transfer is very physical and athletic. Behind him, Semar Melvin gets the nod with the second-team defense.

Free safety

Hunter Wohler (Sophomore) Preston Zachman (RS Sophomore)

After missing the spring, Preston Zachman made the most of more opportunities this fall and is now the No. 2 free safety behind Hunter Wohler. Expect Wohler to stay on the field most of the time though, he is the kind of athlete that the team needs.

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS Senior) Kamo'i Latu (RS Junior)

Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu is arguably the No. 3 safety on the roster and should provide the team with a viable option in case of injury. Jim Leonhard uses three safeties often, so expect Latu to see the field this year.

Cornerback

Alexander Smith (RS Senior) Ricardo Hallman (RS Freshman)

Though we did not see Alexander Smith in fall camp, he has been the Badgers' top cornerback since the spring. He and Jay Shaw are a really good pairing. Freshman Ricardo Hallman also made a bunch of plays in the spring and fall.

Nickelback

Cedrick Dort (6-yr Senior) Justin Clark (7-yr Senior)

Justin Clark missed most of fall practice with an injury, allowing Kentucky transfer Cedrick Dort to jump up and grab the starting nickel corner role. He looked good in the fall and should bring experience to the spot.

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

Media members did not see Calvaruso kick this fall because of a quad injury, but it seems like he is ready for the opener. He and Nate Van Zelst each kicked the ball well in the spring, but Calvaruso has a much stronger leg.

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Sophomore) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Engram handled the punt return duties last season, so it is not a surprise to see him maintain that role this season. Chimere Dike also received punts at times in practice and is the backup based on the initial depth chart.

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

Senior running back Isaac Guerendo is one of the fastest players on the team, and it makes a ton of sense to allow him to return kickoffs. The No. 3 running back, this is a perfect role to get the ball in his hands more often.

