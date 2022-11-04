Over the past few seasons, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team, under the direction of Greg Gard, has unveiled alternate jerseys each season that are designed by the players.

On Friday, the team released its newest collaboration with Under Armour which features a new twist, an all-black look.

According to UW, the player-designed uniforms will be worn on December 23 when the Badgers face Grambling State at the Kohl Center, and then be worn during February for Black History Month. The men's basketball program worked to create the look to represent and celebrate diversity and inclusion.

The new black jerseys also feature gold pinstripes with the words equality, unity, and Wisconsin Forward and the Badgers' signature red motion W on the shorts. On the back of the jerseys is Wisconsin's crest, with red lettering for the numbers and golden lettering for the players' names.

Tyler Wahl (left) and Chucky Hepburn (right) standing in the new alternate uniforms for the 2022-2023 basketball season. Courtesy of UW Athletics

The women's basketball team will also wear all-black uniforms at times this season, with the team wearing their new threads on November 14.

Overall, this is a new look for Wisconsin, and one that has many current, future, and former players excited about. In fact, some of the football players also entered the chat, in hopes that the athletic department would allow them to do something similar in the future.

Of note, the uniforms will not be available for public purchase and will be exclusively worn by the team.



You can see some reactions below:

