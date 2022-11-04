Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball unveils new alternate uniforms for 2022-2023

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball program released photos of their new all-black alternates for the 2022-2023 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Over the past few seasons, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team, under the direction of Greg Gard, has unveiled alternate jerseys each season that are designed by the players. 

On Friday, the team released its newest collaboration with Under Armour which features a new twist, an all-black look. 

According to UW, the player-designed uniforms will be worn on December 23 when the Badgers face Grambling State at the Kohl Center, and then be worn during February for Black History Month. The men's basketball program worked to create the look to represent and celebrate diversity and inclusion. 

The new black jerseys also feature gold pinstripes with the words equality, unity, and Wisconsin Forward and the Badgers' signature red motion W on the shorts. On the back of the jerseys is Wisconsin's crest, with red lettering for the numbers and golden lettering for the players' names. 

Wisconsin basketball players standing in their alternate uniforms.

Tyler Wahl (left) and Chucky Hepburn (right) standing in the new alternate uniforms for the 2022-2023 basketball season. 

The women's basketball team will also wear all-black uniforms at times this season, with the team wearing their new threads on November 14.

Overall, this is a new look for Wisconsin, and one that has many current, future, and former players excited about. In fact, some of the football players also entered the chat, in hopes that the athletic department would allow them to do something similar in the future. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of note, the uniforms will not be available for public purchase and will be exclusively worn by the team. 

You can see some reactions below:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin basketball players standing in their alternate uniforms.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball unveils new alternate uniforms for 2022-2023

By Matt Belz
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa bringing a wide receiver in motion
Football

Wisconsin football: Q&A previewing the Maryland Terrapins

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin football helmet at Northwestern
Recruiting

Three-star WR Trech Kekahuna decommits from Wisconsin

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen running with the football for a long touchdown.
Football

Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 10 vs. Maryland

By Matt Belz
Mater Dei linebacker Tanner Williams diving for a fumble during a high school game.
Football

Wisconsin football offers 11 players at Mater Dei High School

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz receiving a snap from his center during a game.
Football

Wisconsin Badgers versus Maryland by the numbers

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin safety John Torchio returning an interception for a touchdown
Football

Wisconsin safety John Torchio named a Bednarik Award Semifinalist

By Matt Belz
Bloomfield High School (Colorado) quarterback celebrates a big play.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football offers 3-star QB Cole LaCrue in the 2023 class

By Matt Belz