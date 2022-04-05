Brad Davison selected as a Senior CLASS First-Team All-American

Brad Davison may have played his last game with the Wisconsin Badgers a couple of weeks ago, but his impact is still not felt within the basketball program.

Over the weekend, the graduate guard from Minnesota was selected to the Senior CLASS First-Team All-American.

Davison joins Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard, Colorado forward Evan Battey, Loyola (Chicago) guard Lucas Williamson, and Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic on the first-team list, which honors players who make a difference on the court, in the community, and in the classroom. Gilyard was selected as the top overall recipient of the award this season.

The acronym CLASS stands for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, and the list is compiled annually with some of the top seniors in the country who decided to stay in school and complete their eligibility.

According to Brandon Harrison within the Wisconsin communications department, Davison is not the only Badger considered for the honor. D'Mitrik Trice, Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig, Frank Kaminsky, and Jon Leuer were all candidates for the award, while Alando Tucker won the award back in 2007.

Davison decided to come back to Madison for a fifth season with the Badgers, and the do-it-all guard helped lead the young team to a share of the regular-season Big Ten title. This past year Davison put together his best statistical performance with just over 14 points per game and four rebounds while leading the team in minutes. He also became the program's all-time leader in three-pointers made and will go down as one of the best players to wear a Wisconsin jersey this past decade.

Here are some of the various ways that Brad Davison left an imprint in the classroom and in the community according to a press release put out by the university about Davison's inclusion on the list:

A four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Davison earned his undergraduate degree in business: management and human resources in the spring of 2021. He is currently on track to graduate in the spring of 2022 with a master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis.

Selected by coaches to be a member of the team's leadership council for over three years, Davison is an active member and representative for "Athletes in Action," an inclusive organization where students and athletes can explore spirituality, be involved in Bible studies, peer spiritual mentoring and social events.

In the community, Davison was active with Wisconsin's "Badgers Give Back" community outreach program, leading the team in community service hours in each of his seasons on campus. He committed over 60 hours of his personal time and participated in nearly 50 different "Badgers Give Back" community service events.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter