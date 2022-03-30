Wisconsin basketball: 2022 signee Connor Essegian is a finalist for Indiana Mr. Basketball

With the season over for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team, Greg Gard and company have had some time to work the transfer portal and jumpstart their off-season.

While the transfer portal is one way to add talent to the 2022-2023 roster, it is not the only way. In fact, Gard would probably tell you the preferred method is to develop players directly out of high school.

On Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin's lone high school signee in the 2022 class earned a big honor, as three-star shooting guard Connor Essegian was named a finalist for the state of Indiana's Mr. Basketball award.

The award is given annually to the top high-schooler from the state, and Essegian is one of the five final candidates for the honor following a huge senior season in which he averaged nearly 27 points and six rebounds per game.

Essegian is his high school's all-time leading scorer with well over 2,000 points, and he currently ranks No. 10 in the Indiana State record books for total points scored throughout a career.

Committed to Wisconsin since mid-September, he officially signed his letter of intent with the Badgers back in November and is set to join the program this summer.

Considering his ability to score and his tremendous three-point shooting acumen, Essegian could be in line to push for playing time early in his career with the Badgers.

Regardless of where he fits into the roster next season, the fact that he is up for such a notable award is a tremendous accomplishment for Connor Essegian, and Wisconsin fans should be excited about what he could become in the future.

