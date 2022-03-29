Wisconsin basketball: More potential targets from the transfer portal

Last week, All Badgers shared six early names to watch as the Wisconsin Badgers look to add experienced players to their 2022-2023 roster via the transfer portal.

Six days later, a handful of new options have already emerged for the Badgers. Some of the players have ties to the program, ties to the state, or are simply a fit stylistically for what Wisconsin needs for next season.

Without further ado, let's look at some of the newest players in the portal that could potentially land with the Badgers.

Dontaie Allen

A high upside option for Wisconsin is Dontaei Allen. After averaging over five points per game, in limited minutes, with Kentucky as a true freshman, Allen did not see the floor much this past season.

However, the 6-foot-6 guard is a former top-150 prospect with scoring ability and a three-point shot that matches the Badgers' needs.

Wisconsin has already been in contact with Allen, according to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, so now it is a matter of time to see if there is mutual interest and if he winds up visiting.

David Skogman

The Badgers could use a backup center with Chris Vogt exhausting his eligibility, and David Skogman is from Waukesha. At 6-foot-10, he would give Wisconsin some flexibility behind Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl, and Skogman shot 37.5% from three-point range this past year with Buffalo.

It's unclear if Wisconsin is interested, but he does have multiple years of eligibility remaining after averaging eight points and six rebounds a year ago. David Skogman is a name to watch, considering he has ties back to the state, was previously evaluated out of high school by the staff, and fits a possible need.

Bennett Vander Plas

A native of Ripon (Wis.), Bennett Vander Plas has been one of the best players in the MAC the past few seasons with Ohio. A multi-year starter with ties back to the state, I would assume Wisconsin will at the very least gauge his interest.

Last year, Vander Plas averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

At 6-foot-8, he doesn't address Wisconsin's need for backcourt help, but he would add a scoring threat with position flexibility when paired with Tyler Wahl.

Vander Plas is bound to have many suitors, but the Badgers are a potential landing spot if he is looking to play closer to him in his final season.

Xavier Pinson

Wisconsin offered Xavier Pinson in high school before he committed to Missouri. The 6-foot-2 point guard would go on to transfer to LSU and put together a solid career, but he is on the move once again.

Last year he missed some time with an injury, but he did average just under 10 points per game and nearly five assists. Wisconsin had the chance to see Pinson in person during the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee, perhaps the Badgers can win out this time?

Some of the early buzz points to him possibly returning to Missouri, but he would be a great fit with Wisconsin based on his playstyle and defensive ability.

Dischon Thomas

Wisconsin doesn't necessarily need a 6-foot-9 forward, but Dischon Thomas is a sharpshooter from three-point range. The Badgers have reportedly already reached out to the former Colorado State standout, who averaged just under six points per game.

Of the names listed, Thomas probably is the worst fit based on the number of forwards Wisconsin already has set to return from a year ago and the lack of scoring presence he would provide.

