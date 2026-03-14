Final update given on Nolan Winter's availability for Wisconsin Badgers' semifinal game against Michigan

CHICAGO -- The Wisconsin Badgers will once again be without the services of star center Nolan Winter, who'll be sidelined for Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinals game against Michigan.

It'll be the junior big man's fourth consecutive absence due to a left ankle injury. For the first time since sustaining the injury, Winter was listed as questionable on the official injury report leading up to Saturday's game.

Although the Badgers have gone 3-0 sans Winter, including wins over Purdue and Illinois, it's a major blow to Wisconsin's Big Ten Tournament Championship hopes.

Nolan Winter is not in uniform for pregame warmups. #Badgers — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) March 14, 2026

Wisconsin Badgers will look to pull off another upset without Nolan Winter

The Wolverines boast one of the most potent frontcourts in the country, including Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendenborg and All-Big Ten third teamers Morez Johnson and Aday Mara. All three players made the All-Defensive team.

But the matchup isn't all too different from what Wisconsin had to face without Winter.

Illinois stood as the tallest team in the country and ranked third nationally in offensive rebound percentage (39.1). Wisconsin won the rebound battle outright and pulled down more offensive boards.

Purdue, featuring Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff, and Washington, highlighted by Hannes Steinbach, had plenty of success against the Badgers shorthanded frontcourt, but it wasn't enough to prevent Wisconsin from coming away with the win.

During Winter's absence, Aleksas Bieliauskas and Austin Rapp have assumed massive roles, and they've stepped up in a big way.

Bieliauskas is averaging 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists while playing at least 34 minutes in all three games. Rapp has averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 30.0 minutes per game during that stretch.

Still, it's a huge loss for the Badgers frontcourt, as Winter has been the team's top rim protector and leading rebounder. Winter is averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks across 31.0 minutes per game this season.

Wisconsin will be down to three big men, with true freshman Will Garlock being a bench option. However, expect a heavy dose of four-guard lineups from head coach Greg Gard as they continue to navigate a rocky frontcourt situation.