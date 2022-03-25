South Carolina hires Chattanooga head coach and former Wisconsin assistant Lamont Paris, as new coach

After working the sidelines as an assistant coach with the Wisconsin Badgers from 2010 to 2017, including a Final Four run and a National Championship appearance with Bo Ryan, as well as a Sweet 16 with Greg Gard, Lamont Paris finally earned an opportunity to run a program of his own with the Chattanooga Mocs in 2017.

After only five years with the Mocs, Paris is once again climbing the coaching ladder.

On Thursday, South Carolina officially welcomed him as head coach of their men's basketball team.

Paris takes over for Frank Martin, who was recently let go after a decade with the program, and according to the South Carolina Board of Trustees, Paris will make $12 million over the length of his five-year contract.

A native of Ohio, Paris suffered through back-to-back losing seasons in his first two years with Chattanooga but turned the program around with three-straight winning seasons and recently led the Mocs to a SoCon regular-season championship and an NCAA Tournament birth in 2022.

A fan favorite during his time with the Badgers, Paris was the associate head coach under Greg Gard in 2016, and he is now the first African-American coach in South Carolina basketball history.

Here is what South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner had to say about the hiring of Paris: