Wisconsin defeats Maryland: Game notes and top plays

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team (7-2 overall) secured their first Big Ten win of the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday night, beating the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins 64-59 at the Kohl Center.

Despite some late struggles at the free throw line, the Badgers would ride a fast start to knock off the undefeated Terps.

Here is a look back at some game notes, and top plays from Wisconsin's Big Ten opener.

Game notes

With the win, the Wisconsin Badgers are now 7-2 this year, marking the third-straight season with a record of 7-2 or better.

Maryland came into the game ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll, providing the Badgers with their first win over a ranked foe this year.

Wisconsin held Maryland to just 38.2% shooting, marking the fifth game of the year that the Badgers have held a team under 40% shooting. Maryland's 59 points was their lowest total since January 29 of 2022.

The Badgers have now won their Big Ten opener in 18 of their past 20 seasons, including a streak of five straight.

Tuesday night was game No. 400 for the Wisconsin Badgers inside the Kohl Center. With the win, Wisconsin has an all-time record of 338-62 in the arena and a 84.5% winning percentage. 88 of those wins have come with Greg Gard as head coach.

Each of the past six games have been decided by five points or fewer for Wisconsin. The Badgers have a 4-2 record in that span. Dating back to last year, UW is 16-5 in games decided by five points or less.

The Badgers are now 13-7 all-time against Maryland, and has won three straight against the Terrapins. Greg Gard has an 8-4 record versus the Terps.

Wisconsin now ranks third in the Big Ten in points per game allowed at just 59.8 per contest.

The Badgers shot a season-high 27 free throws against Maryland. While they only shot 63% from the charity stripe, Wisconsin is now 64-17 when they shoot 20 or more free throws under Greg Gard.

UW is averaging 10.2 turnovers per game, and only turned the ball over eight times versus Maryland on Tuesday night.

After a slow start to the season, Chucky Hepburn has scored in double figures in four straight games and six times this year so far. He is also shooting 47.7% from three despite beginning the year making just 4-of-16 in the first four games of the season.

Steven Crowl added 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists against the Terps on Tuesday. He has now scored 10 or more points in three games this season and has done it 16 times in his career.

Connor Essegian has made 17 threes this season. That number leads all freshman in the country. He went 2-of-5 from deep against Maryland and finished with eight points.

Former walk-on Carter Gilmore scored a career-high seven points in the win.

Top plays

#1: Connor Essegian finds Steven Crowl for the two-handed dunk

The Badgers put together a great all-around performance against Maryland. On this play Connor Essegian fed Steven Crowl in the low post with his left hand, and Crowl did the rest to rock the rim with a two-handed dunk.

#2: Pretty passing leads to the wide-open look for Steven Crowl

Wisconsin did an excellent job of distributing the ball on Tuesday night. The Badgers finished the game with 20 make field goals and 14 assists in the contest. One of their top displays of passing came on this play as Wisconsin played unselfish, with Max Klesmit making the extra pass for an easy layup by Steven Crowl.

#3: Jordan Davis drills a three in a scramble situation

Following an errant pass, freshman guard Connor Essegian was able to save the ball from going into the backcourt and found Jordan Davis open for a three. The junior guard would connect on the three-point attempt as part of a personal 5-0 run by Davis.

#4: Tyler Wahl gets free on an inbounds play

With Wisconsin and Maryland tied with seconds remaining in the first half, Greg Gard would draw up an inbounds play for Tyler Wahl that worked to perfection. The senior forward came around a pick by Max Klesmit, and Chucky Hepburn found Wahl cutting to the rim for the wide-open layup. The play gave the Badges a 2-point lead at halftime.

#5: Max Klesmit gets to the rim for the scoop layup off the glass

Coming off a screen set by Carter Gilmore, Max Klesmit was able to get downhill early in the second half for a beautiful scoop layup. Klesmit got around the edge and was able to kiss it off the glass to extend the Badgers lead.

