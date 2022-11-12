Game notes and top plays from Wisconsin's 60-50 win vs. Stanford

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 2-0 overall on the season, winning a non-conference clash with Stanford on Friday night, 60-50.

The game represented a gritty performance by the Badgers, as neither team was overly impressive in terms of shooting the basketball. However, Wisconsin played well on the defensive end and went to work near the rim to outduel the Stanford Cardinal inside American Family Field.

Here is a look back at some game notes and top plays from Wisconsin's victory against Stanford in the Brew City Battle.

Tyle Wahl and Steven Crowl doubling a Stanford player to generate a jump ball on Friday night. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Game notes

The matchup between Wisconsin and Stanford inside American Family Field was the first men's college basketball game at an MLB stadium since 2015. The announced attendance was just shy of 18,000 people.

With the team opening the season 2-0, Greg Gard has improved his overall record to 146-78 as a head coach, giving him a 65.2% winning percentage.

Tyler Wahl was named the Player of the Game for the Brew City Battle, he finished with a game-high 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. He has now scored in double-figures 26 times during his career. Wahl is averaging a team-high 18 points per game this season

Wisconsin center Steven Crowl set a new career-high with 11 rebounds against Stanford. Playing against a long frontline, Crowl played well with two crucial offensive rebounds. Crowl also set a new career-high with three blocks and played the second-most minutes in the game for Wisconsin.

Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl are each averaging over seven rebounds per game this season overall, while also standing as No. 1 and No. 3 on the team respectively in points per game.

Chucky Hepburn added 11 points on Friday night, but he also dished out five assists. He had five or more assists only four times a season ago, and Hepburn is now averaging four per game this year.

Jordan Davis set a new career-high for points in a game with 13 against Stanford. He actually surpassed his previous high in the first half, and Davis is now averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a key starter.

Playing in only the second game of his career, freshman guard Connor Essegian played in a career-high 23 minutes and set a new career-high with eight points. He is averaging seven points per contest so far this year.

Wisconsin held Stanford to only 1-of-16 shooting from three-point range.

The Badgers' defense also forced 16 turnovers in the game and managed to convert that into 18 points of offense.

Top plays

#1: A Carter Gilmore block gets the Badgers out on the break for an Essegian three

Following a run by Stanford to open the second half, Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore came up with a huge blocked shot on the defensive end to stop the Cardinal. From there, Chucky Hepburn would lead the Badgers down the court quickly and find young shooting guard Connor Essegian for a three-pointer to regain momentum.

The significance of this play can't be overstated as it completely shifted the flow of the game and ultimately helped the Badgers create more separation in the second half. In a game where three-point makes were hard to come by, Essegian's confidence and ability from three came up big on Friday night.

#2: Tyler Wahl with the steal and breakaway dunk

Tyler Wahl was once again all over the court on Friday night. The senior out of Minnesota got his night off to a great start with a steal on defense, and he opted to do it all himself with a breakaway two-handed slam. The Badgers were able to set the tone early in the game on the defensive end and that was one of the main reasons Wisconsin managed to leave Milwaukee with a 10-point win.

#3: Jordan Davis with the offensive rebound and crucial put-back

Jordan Davis made a huge impact on Friday night. However, none of his plays were more timely than his late offensive rebound and putback in the second half.

After a Tyler Wahl free throw miss, Davis battled two Stanford players for the offensive board and then got the hoop and the harm to give the Badgers a three-point play to once again push the Wisconsin lead back into double-figures.

#4: Steven Crowl keeps it alive and finds a cutting Jordan Davis for the and-one

Showing up on this list back-to-back, Jordan Davis also had it going in the first half as well. Following an offensive rebound by Steven Crowl, Davis made a phenomenal cut without the basketball to get into the lane, and Crowl found him for an easy lay-in. Davis was fouled on the play as well, giving the Badgers a three-point play in the latter stages of the first half.

Davis played very well against Stanford, and his ability to do the little things right on offense played a big role in helping Wisconsin come away with the win.

#5: Excellent passing leads to another Connor Essegian three

With starting shooting guard Max Klemsit out with foul trouble for most of the game, Connor Essegian and Jahcobi Neath had to play more minutes in the Brew City Battle.

The two guards put together some pretty passing in the first half, playing a little hot potato to get Essegian a clean look from three. The freshman guard connected on the three-point attempt, helping Wisconsin extend their lead with over five minutes remaining in the first half.

