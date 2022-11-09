Players from across the country finally had a chance to put pen to paper on Wednesday with National Signing Day in full swing.

As part of the festivities, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team added three scholarship players for the 2023 season.

Rated as the No. 33 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle by 247 Sports, Wisconsin's three-person class represents another strong crop of talent for Greg Gard and the coaching staff to coach up over the next four years.

Without further ado, here is a look at the three players who signed their national letter of intent with the Badgers on Wednesday, and what Greg Gard had to say about each of their additions.

Gus Yalden

Height: 6-foot-8

6-foot-8 Weight: 240 lbs

240 lbs Position: Power forward

Power forward Hometown: Appleton, Wisconsin

Appleton, Wisconsin High School: La Lumiere School (Indiana)



La Lumiere School (Indiana) Ranking (247 Composite): Four-star; No. 115 nationally, No. 15 C, No. 5 in WI

Four-star; No. 115 nationally, No. 15 C, No. 5 in WI Other notable offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Stanford, TCU, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Xavier

Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Stanford, TCU, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Xavier Commitment date: May 17, 2022 (Article)

May 17, 2022 (Article) Junior HS stats: 17 points and seven rebounds per game

Here is what head coach Greg Gard had to say about Yalden in a press release shared by UW:

“We are very excited to add Gus to our program. We first saw Gus as a young player at our summer camps and it has been a long, exciting recruiting process to now finally call him a Badger. He grew up idolizing many former Badgers, he understands what it means to wear the Cardinal and White and takes pride in that. He is well-traveled and has challenged himself both academically and athletically in high school so that he is well prepared to thrive here at Wisconsin. Gus plays the game with a lot of enthusiasm and passion and our fans will absolutely love watching him compete in a Badger uniform. He has the size and strength to be a force around the rim, while combining that with a point-guard like feel on the perimeter to make him a very unique and talented player. We are excited to welcome Gus back home to his Wisconsin roots and we can’t wait to help him reach his dreams and goals as a Badger.”

John Blackwell

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 175 lbs

175 lbs Position: Shooting guard

Shooting guard Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan High School: Brother Rice High School (Michigan)



Brother Rice High School (Michigan) Ranking (247 Composite): Three-star; No. 197 nationally, No. 26 CG, No. 3 in MI

Three-star; No. 197 nationally, No. 26 CG, No. 3 in MI Other notable offers: Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Oakland, Rhode Island, Toledo, VCU

Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Oakland, Rhode Island, Toledo, VCU Commitment date: April 15, 2022 (Article)

April 15, 2022 (Article) Junior HS stats: 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game

Here is what head coach Greg Gard had to say about Blackwell in a press release shared by UW:

“John brings a versatile skillset that will translate to the college level almost seamlessly. While evaluating him, the staff and I quickly identified him for his physicality, feel for the game, and basketball IQ. John has the ability with his skillset to play both with the ball in his hand and off of the ball. One of his greatest traits is the way he competes on the defensive end of the floor, and we feel he has the ability to be a great defensive player here at Wisconsin. John is a very humble, yet competitive young man that comes from a great upbringing. His father, Glynn Blackwell, played Big Ten basketball and was a part of some great teams at Illinois. John understands the hard work he has to put in to be successful, not only on the court but also in the classroom. We are thrilled to have John and his family joining the Badger Family, and we’re looking forward to helping him chase his dreams.”

Nolan Winter

Height: 6-foot-10

6-foot-10 Weight: 190 lbs

190 lbs Position: Power forward

Power forward Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota

Lakeville, Minnesota High School: Lakeville North High School (Minnesota)



Lakeville North High School (Minnesota) Ranking (247 Composite): Three-star; No. 179 nationally, No. 38 PF, No. 2 in MN

Three-star; No. 179 nationally, No. 38 PF, No. 2 in MN Other notable offers: Minnesota, Oregon State, Stanford, Wake Forest, Xavier

Minnesota, Oregon State, Stanford, Wake Forest, Xavier Commitment date: September 23, 2022 (Article)

September 23, 2022 (Article) Junior HS stats: 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game

Here is what head coach Greg Gard had to say about Winter in a press release shared by UW:

“Nolan is an excellent addition to our program. He has pushed himself both on the court and as a student in the classroom, making him well prepared to have success here at Wisconsin. Nolan has been on our radar for several years, which has allowed our staff to watch him grow and develop as a player. He has a tremendously high basketball IQ and a versatile skillset that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and a terrific shooter from the perimeter. His game is a perfect match for who we are and where the game of basketball is going, which requires multi-dimensional players with diverse skill sets. Nolan has developed a championship mindset from his parents, who were also student-athletes, and from a tremendous high school program at Lakeville North. We’re excited for Nolan to join our Badger Family and we can’t wait to begin working with him to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”

