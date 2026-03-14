How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament

The University of Wisconsin has a chance to be giant slayers at least one more time in Big Ten play, as the fifth-seeded Badgers look for their third straight tournament finals appearance when they face top-seeded and third-ranked Michigan at the United Center this afternoon.



The Badgers (24-9) have knocked off four top-10 teams in 2026 and beaten four top-15 teams on the road, the latest in both categories coming in Friday's quarterfinals when Wisconsin ousted fourth-seed and No.9 Illinois, 91-88, in overtime.



Sparked by a school tournament record 38 points from Nick Boyd and 31 points from John Blackwell, making the tandem the first UW players to each score at least 30 in a game since 1968, Wisconsin erased a 15-point deficit in the second half for its sixth win in 2026 when trailing by double digits.



"I can't say enough about the heart and the toughness and the growth that my group has shown from back late in the fall into the 2026 part of the calendar, and how we've matured and have tremendous toughness to us to be able to come back from 15 down," head coach Greg Gard said. "It speaks to the character of these guys and the willpower of them."

Kylan Boswell tried to send a message to Nick Boyd after forcing an early turnover. It ended up backfiring, as Boyd and John Blackwell took the game over to lead the #Badgers into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals over Illinois.https://t.co/p0uFNJbU4G — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 14, 2026

Waiting for them will be the Wolverines (30-2), the only tryple-bye team that won in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday when they knocked off Ohio State, 71-67, for a three-game season sweep of their border rivals. Aday Mara led the Wolverines with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Elliot Cadeau added 15 points and seven assists. Yaxel Lendeborg - the Big Ten Player of the Year - had just six points but added six assists, five rebounds, and two steals.



Both teams have a little revenge on their minds entering the semifinals. Michigan rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Wisconsin 59-53 in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament title game in Indianapolis, outscoring the Badgers 32-15 over the final 12 minutes.



UW returned the favor in January, erasing a 14-point first half deficit to end Michigan's 14-0 start with a 91-88 victory in Ann Arbor. So far, it's the only loss Michigan has suffered against a Big Ten team.

Wisconsin was getting killed on the glass for a third straight without Nolan Winter. Facing a 10-rebound deficit on the stat sheet and a 15-point deficit on the scoreboard to No.9 Illinois, the #Badgers walled up and flipped the game. https://t.co/uGGkAssHzV — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 14, 2026

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan?

Date: Saturday, March 14

Start time: 12 p.m. central

TV channel: CBS (Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)



You can stream CBS for free via the CBS app or website (cbs.com) to watch the latest episodes, or sign in with a TV provider to get live local news, sports, and full current seasons on those platforms, plus paid options like Paramount+ or live TV streaming services (Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, DIRECTV Stream) for comprehensive access.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Wolverines?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 84 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of March 14



Odds: Michigan by 11.5

Over/under: 161.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (+550), Michigan (-800)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 19-14

Wisconsin's ATS record in conference games: 14-8

Wisconsin's ATS record at a neutral site: 2-4

Wisconsin's ATS record as the underdog: 6-3

Series info on this afternoon's opponent

All-time, regular season: Michigan leads 98-79

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 3-2

All-time, in Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin leads 3-2

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: January 10, 2026, Ann Arbor, Wisconsin won, 91-88